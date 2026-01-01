Avast Ultimate Business Security Logo

Avast Ultimate Business Security

Business endpoint protection with antivirus, malware defense, and mgmt tools

Avast Ultimate Business Security Description

Avast Ultimate Business Security is an endpoint protection solution designed for businesses ranging from home offices to small businesses with up to 100 devices. The product provides antivirus and malware protection against various threat types including adware, trojans, and phishing attacks. The solution is available in three tiers: Essential Business Security, Premium Business Security, and Ultimate Business Security, offering different levels of protection to match business requirements. The platform includes centralized management capabilities for monitoring and managing security across multiple devices including computers, phones, and tablets. The product features endpoint protection, server antivirus, USB protection, and patch management capabilities. It is designed for businesses without dedicated IT teams, providing security that can be configured and maintained with minimal technical expertise. Avast Ultimate Business Security offers a cloud-based management console accessible through Business Hub, allowing administrators to monitor threats, manage protection settings, and resolve security issues from a single platform. The solution supports deployment across Windows endpoints and has received certifications from independent testing organizations including AV-Comparatives and AV-TEST. The product is positioned for small and medium-sized businesses, managed service providers (MSSPs), and resellers who need to deliver security services to clients.

