Action1 Windows Patch Management Description

Action1 Windows Patch Management is a cloud-native autonomous endpoint management platform that automates patch deployment across Windows, macOS, and Linux operating systems. The solution provides centralized patch management through a web-based dashboard accessible without VPN requirements. The platform automates vulnerability identification, risk-based prioritization, missing patch detection, testing, scheduling, and deployment for both operating system and third-party software updates. It supports Windows 10/11 and Windows Server environments, with additional coverage for macOS and Linux distributions including Debian and Ubuntu. Key capabilities include phased rollout functionality through update rings with configurable success metrics, automated patch approval and decline policies, and scheduled deployment options. The system provides real-time visibility into endpoint patch status, compliance monitoring, and alerts for software/hardware changes and device connectivity status. Action1 operates on an agent-based architecture that enables remote endpoint management and supports offline endpoint patching through automatic queuing and deployment upon reconnection. The platform includes a private software repository for custom applications and generates automated compliance reports. The solution is SOC 2 Type II and ISO 27001:2022 certified. It offers a freemium model with 200 endpoints available at no cost with full functionality, with per-endpoint pricing that decreases as organizations scale.