Anti-spyware tool that monitors app activities and prevents malware execution

Endpoint Security
Commercial
SpyShelter SpyShelter Description

SpyShelter is an anti-spyware application designed for Windows PC protection. The software monitors executable activities in real-time and provides visibility into hidden processes and application behaviors. It operates as a complementary layer to existing antivirus solutions rather than replacing them. The tool monitors when executables attempt to start on a system and can block threats before execution. It includes application control capabilities that allow users to manage which applications are permitted to run on their machines. The software tracks various system activities including registry modifications, camera and microphone access, and process behaviors. SpyShelter includes screenshot protection functionality designed to prevent screen recording spyware from capturing usable images. The tool can detect Windows processes that start and stop within milliseconds, which may not be visible in the standard Windows Task Manager. It provides process monitoring to identify resource-intensive applications that may impact system performance. The software offers both a graphical user interface and command-line interface for terminal users. It can be controlled through the Windows Terminal for managing process permissions and application control settings. SpyShelter is designed to work alongside Windows Defender and other antivirus software without conflicts.

