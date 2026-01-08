Avira Prime Logo

Avira Prime Description

Avira Prime is a comprehensive security suite that provides protection across multiple devices and platforms including Windows, Mac, Android, iOS, and web browsers. The product supports coverage for up to 25 devices under a single subscription. The suite includes real-time malware detection and protection against online threats. It incorporates a VPN service that encrypts web browsing and anonymizes user activity. The product includes password management capabilities that generate and store credentials across accounts. Additional security features include blocking of infected websites, browser trackers, and intrusive ads. The product provides protection against phishing websites and unwanted callers on smartphones. It includes automatic software and driver updates to maintain system security. Performance optimization tools clean junk files, speed up boot times, and reduce system lags. The product offers a smart scan feature that checks for malware, weak passwords, outdated applications, and vulnerable networks in a single operation. Privacy features include optimization of over 200 privacy settings and monitoring for data breaches involving user credentials and email addresses. The product includes a price comparison tool for online shopping that identifies deals from secure websites. Avira Prime provides VIP customer support for subscribers and includes a 60-day money-back guarantee. The service operates on a subscription model with monthly and annual payment options.

Avira Prime is developed by Avira. It is a Endpoint Security solution designed to help security teams with Antivirus, Cross Platform, Endpoint Protection.

