Pareto Security Logo

Pareto Security

0 (0)

Report Issue

 Visit Website

Pareto Security helps you with basic security hygiene on your Mac. It gently nudges you to take care of 20% of security tasks that prevent 80% of problems. It reminds you to enable FileVault disk encryption, turn on the Firewall, disable automatic login, turn off Gatekeeper, and set auto-updating of apps. By following these simple steps, you can prevent common security issues and keep your Mac secure. Pareto Security is a must-have tool for anyone who wants to keep their Mac secure and private.

Specialized Security
Free
macfirewall

ALTERNATIVES