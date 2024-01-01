Pareto Security 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Pareto Security helps you with basic security hygiene on your Mac. It gently nudges you to take care of 20% of security tasks that prevent 80% of problems. It reminds you to enable FileVault disk encryption, turn on the Firewall, disable automatic login, turn off Gatekeeper, and set auto-updating of apps. By following these simple steps, you can prevent common security issues and keep your Mac secure. Pareto Security is a must-have tool for anyone who wants to keep their Mac secure and private.