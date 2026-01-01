Microsoft Defender Logo

Microsoft Defender

Security app for individuals/families protecting devices from online threats

Endpoint Security
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

Microsoft Defender Description

Microsoft Defender is a security application designed for individuals and families to protect personal data and devices from online threats. The product is available exclusively with a Microsoft 365 subscription and provides multi-device protection across Windows, macOS, Android, and iOS platforms. The application offers continuous antivirus and anti-phishing scans to detect and alert users about malicious apps and security risks. Users receive notifications when threats are found, along with steps to uninstall and remove them. The platform provides device threat notifications and allows users to monitor the security status of multiple devices from a centralized dashboard. Microsoft Defender includes platform-specific protections: antivirus and anti-phishing for Android devices, anti-phishing for iOS devices, and antivirus protection for macOS. Windows devices can view security status and receive real-time security alerts. Users can specify regularly used apps and files to exclude from scanning. The service includes a web portal where users can view phone and computer protections, monitor threats, and access security tips and recommendations. Family members can receive timely security notifications and guidance about the security status of their devices regardless of location.

Microsoft Defender FAQ

Common questions about Microsoft Defender including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Microsoft Defender is Security app for individuals/families protecting devices from online threats developed by Microsoft. It is a Endpoint Security solution designed to help security teams with Antivirus, Cross Platform, Device Security.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →