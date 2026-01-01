Microsoft Defender Description

Microsoft Defender is a security application designed for individuals and families to protect personal data and devices from online threats. The product is available exclusively with a Microsoft 365 subscription and provides multi-device protection across Windows, macOS, Android, and iOS platforms. The application offers continuous antivirus and anti-phishing scans to detect and alert users about malicious apps and security risks. Users receive notifications when threats are found, along with steps to uninstall and remove them. The platform provides device threat notifications and allows users to monitor the security status of multiple devices from a centralized dashboard. Microsoft Defender includes platform-specific protections: antivirus and anti-phishing for Android devices, anti-phishing for iOS devices, and antivirus protection for macOS. Windows devices can view security status and receive real-time security alerts. Users can specify regularly used apps and files to exclude from scanning. The service includes a web portal where users can view phone and computer protections, monitor threats, and access security tips and recommendations. Family members can receive timely security notifications and guidance about the security status of their devices regardless of location.