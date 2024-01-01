macOS-Fortress 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Firewall, Blackhole, and Privatizing Proxy for Trackers, Attackers, Malware, Adware, and Spammers; with On-Demand and On-Access Anti-Virus Scanning. Kernel-level, OS-level, and client-level security for macOS. Built to address a steady stream of attacks visible on snort and server logs, as well as blocks ads, malicious scripts, and conceal information used to track you around the web. After this package was installed, snort and other detections have fallen to a fraction with a few simple blocking actions. This setup is a lot more capable and effective than using a simple adblocking browser add-on. There's a world of difference between ad-filled web pages with and without a filtering proxy server. It's also saved me from inadvertently clicking on phishing links. Proxy features macOS adaptive firewall, Adaptive firewall to brute force attacks, IP blocks updated about twice a day from emergingthreats.net (IP blocks, compromised hosts, Malvertisers) and dshield.org’s top-20, Host blocks updated about twice a day from hphosts.net, HTTPS Inspection using Privoxy, EasyList Tracker and Adblock Rules for Privoxy with adblock2privoxy, Incorporates multiple blocking rules.