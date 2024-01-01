macOS-Fortress

A multiplatform C++ library for capturing, parsing, and crafting network packets with support for various network protocols.
Firewall, Blackhole, and Privatizing Proxy for Trackers, Attackers, Malware, Adware, and Spammers; with On-Demand and On-Access Anti-Virus Scanning. Kernel-level, OS-level, and client-level security for macOS. Built to address a steady stream of attacks visible on snort and server logs, as well as blocks ads, malicious scripts, and conceal information used to track you around the web. After this package was installed, snort and other detections have fallen to a fraction with a few simple blocking actions. This setup is a lot more capable and effective than using a simple adblocking browser add-on. There's a world of difference between ad-filled web pages with and without a filtering proxy server. It's also saved me from inadvertently clicking on phishing links. Proxy features macOS adaptive firewall, Adaptive firewall to brute force attacks, IP blocks updated about twice a day from emergingthreats.net (IP blocks, compromised hosts, Malvertisers) and dshield.org’s top-20, Host blocks updated about twice a day from hphosts.net, HTTPS Inspection using Privoxy, EasyList Tracker and Adblock Rules for Privoxy with adblock2privoxy, Incorporates multiple blocking rules.
A tool for parsing Google Protobuf encoded blobs without the accompanying definition, providing a colored representation of the contents.
A tool for discovering open S3 Buckets starting from a domain using various techniques such as crawling and DNS crawling.
A honeypot designed to detect and analyze malicious activities in instant messaging platforms.
A Bluetooth 5 and 4.x sniffer using TI CC1352/CC26x2 hardware with advanced features and Python-based host-side software.
A network responder supporting various protocols with minimal assumptions on client intentions.