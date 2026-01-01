Absolute Resilience for Automation Description

Absolute Resilience for Automation is an endpoint security platform that automates the remediation of operating system, software, and security vulnerabilities. The product is embedded in device firmware and provides real-time visibility into endpoint security posture. The platform scans for operating system vulnerabilities, software misconfigurations, security weaknesses, insecure passwords, disabled firewalls, and open ports. It includes a library of prebuilt remediation workflows for thousands of existing vulnerabilities that can be deployed directly through the console. The product features a visual workflow builder that allows administrators to create custom multi-step remediation actions without coding. It supports automated patch management for operating systems and applications, with customizable risk scoring to prioritize remediation efforts. The platform includes firmware-based endpoint recovery capabilities that can restore compromised devices to a trusted state by bypassing the operating system if tampered with. Recovery playbooks can rehydrate from trusted OS images, modify files and registry keys, and execute scripts through a passcode-protected mechanism that runs at boot. Additional capabilities include remote device access and control for troubleshooting, network-based device discovery for attack surface monitoring, and policy automation that detects behavioral and state changes to execute self-healing workflows. The product integrates an AI assistant for querying endpoint, security, and compliance information across the environment.