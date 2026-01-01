VIPRE Endpoint Security Cloud Logo

VIPRE Endpoint Security Cloud

Cloud-based endpoint security platform with EDR and optional MDR services

Endpoint Security
Commercial
VIPRE Endpoint Security Cloud Description

VIPRE Endpoint Security Cloud is a cloud-based endpoint protection platform offered in three tiers. The base tier provides next-generation antivirus capabilities including zero-day and bulk malware protection, AI-based behavior analysis for running processes, web filtering to block suspicious websites and detect malicious content, DNS protection, vulnerability scanning and patching, built-in firewall and intrusion detection system, data loss prevention for removable devices, and local email protection against malware, spam, and phishing. The Endpoint Detection and Response tier adds advanced threat detection for APTs and internal threats, automated ransomware rollback, incident management capabilities, endpoint activity investigation tools, AI-enhanced investigation features, endpoint isolation functionality, file and URL analysis, remote browser isolation for safe investigation of suspicious sites, and policy-based web access controls. The EDR+MDR tier includes a fully managed detection and response service with 24x7x365 monitoring, threat detection and incident response, SLA guarantees, managed containment and remediation, threat hunting, forensic threat analysis, detailed incident reports with analyst notes, and quarterly security reviews. The platform features cloud-based management consoles and lightweight agents designed to minimize impact on endpoint performance.

VIPRE Endpoint Security Cloud is Cloud-based endpoint security platform with EDR and optional MDR services developed by Vipre.

