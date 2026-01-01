odix TrueCDR™ Kiosk Logo

odix TrueCDR™ Kiosk

Secure kiosk for sanitizing USB & uploaded files using CDR technology

Endpoint Security
Commercial
odix TrueCDR™ Kiosk Description

odix TrueCDR™ Kiosk is a standalone file sanitization station designed for critical environments where external files pose security risks. The kiosk provides a secure intake point for files from USB drives, contractors, visitors, and field technicians before they enter internal networks. The system uses Content Disarm and Reconstruction (CDR) technology to sanitize files by removing malicious code without relying on signature-based detection. This approach addresses malware, ransomware, zero-day threats, and AI-generated cyber threats that traditional antivirus solutions may miss. The kiosk operates as a hardened, isolated station running on a reinforced Linux operating system. Users insert USB drives or upload files, which are processed through a multi-stage analysis including type validation, size checks, policy enforcement, multi-antivirus scanning, and TrueCDR processing. Only sanitized files are transferred to clean output devices. The solution includes a management console for policy configuration and provides logging, reporting, and compliance capabilities aligned with regulatory frameworks such as NERC CIP, ISO, and NIST. The kiosk is designed for deployment in government agencies, airports, energy utilities, defense organizations, and public access facilities across the US and Canada.

odix TrueCDR™ Kiosk FAQ

Common questions about odix TrueCDR™ Kiosk including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

odix TrueCDR™ Kiosk is Secure kiosk for sanitizing USB & uploaded files using CDR technology developed by odix. It is a Endpoint Security solution designed to help security teams with Antivirus, Compliance, Endpoint Protection.

