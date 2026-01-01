odix TrueCDR™ Kiosk
Secure kiosk for sanitizing USB & uploaded files using CDR technology
odix TrueCDR™ Kiosk
Secure kiosk for sanitizing USB & uploaded files using CDR technology
odix TrueCDR™ Kiosk Description
odix TrueCDR™ Kiosk is a standalone file sanitization station designed for critical environments where external files pose security risks. The kiosk provides a secure intake point for files from USB drives, contractors, visitors, and field technicians before they enter internal networks. The system uses Content Disarm and Reconstruction (CDR) technology to sanitize files by removing malicious code without relying on signature-based detection. This approach addresses malware, ransomware, zero-day threats, and AI-generated cyber threats that traditional antivirus solutions may miss. The kiosk operates as a hardened, isolated station running on a reinforced Linux operating system. Users insert USB drives or upload files, which are processed through a multi-stage analysis including type validation, size checks, policy enforcement, multi-antivirus scanning, and TrueCDR processing. Only sanitized files are transferred to clean output devices. The solution includes a management console for policy configuration and provides logging, reporting, and compliance capabilities aligned with regulatory frameworks such as NERC CIP, ISO, and NIST. The kiosk is designed for deployment in government agencies, airports, energy utilities, defense organizations, and public access facilities across the US and Canada.
odix TrueCDR™ Kiosk FAQ
Common questions about odix TrueCDR™ Kiosk including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
odix TrueCDR™ Kiosk is Secure kiosk for sanitizing USB & uploaded files using CDR technology developed by odix. It is a Endpoint Security solution designed to help security teams with Antivirus, Compliance, Endpoint Protection.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership