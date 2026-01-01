G DATA Antivirus Description

G DATA Antivirus is an endpoint protection solution that provides malware detection and defense capabilities for both private users and businesses. The product was developed by G DATA, which created the world's first antivirus software in 1987. The solution examines malicious files and provides protection against various cyber threats including Trojans, malware, and unknown viruses. It offers reactive and proactive detection capabilities to defend against cybercrime. G DATA Antivirus includes email security features to protect against e-crime and malicious attachments. The product is available for both individual consumers and business environments, with solutions designed for different use cases. The company provides 24/7/365 customer support, with support teams and the G DATA SecurityLab operating from the same location. The product undergoes regular testing by independent institutes including Virus Bulletin and Techconsult GmbH. G DATA offers security awareness training as part of their broader cybersecurity portfolio to teach safe behavior to employees. The solution uses security software and AI technologies as part of its detection and defense mechanisms. The product is designed to provide end-to-end cyber defense capabilities, with a focus on attack detection rates for combating various forms of malware and cyber threats.