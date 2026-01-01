G DATA Antivirus Logo

G DATA Antivirus

Antivirus and endpoint protection software for malware detection and defense

Endpoint Security
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

G DATA Antivirus Description

G DATA Antivirus is an endpoint protection solution that provides malware detection and defense capabilities for both private users and businesses. The product was developed by G DATA, which created the world's first antivirus software in 1987. The solution examines malicious files and provides protection against various cyber threats including Trojans, malware, and unknown viruses. It offers reactive and proactive detection capabilities to defend against cybercrime. G DATA Antivirus includes email security features to protect against e-crime and malicious attachments. The product is available for both individual consumers and business environments, with solutions designed for different use cases. The company provides 24/7/365 customer support, with support teams and the G DATA SecurityLab operating from the same location. The product undergoes regular testing by independent institutes including Virus Bulletin and Techconsult GmbH. G DATA offers security awareness training as part of their broader cybersecurity portfolio to teach safe behavior to employees. The solution uses security software and AI technologies as part of its detection and defense mechanisms. The product is designed to provide end-to-end cyber defense capabilities, with a focus on attack detection rates for combating various forms of malware and cyber threats.

G DATA Antivirus FAQ

Common questions about G DATA Antivirus including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

G DATA Antivirus is Antivirus and endpoint protection software for malware detection and defense developed by G DATA. It is a Endpoint Security solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Antivirus, Email Security.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →