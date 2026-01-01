OPSWAT MetaDefender Drive 2 Logo

OPSWAT MetaDefender Drive 2

Pre-boot USB device for scanning laptops/desktops with multi-engine malware detection

Endpoint Security
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

OPSWAT MetaDefender Drive 2 Description

MetaDefender Drive 2 is a bootable USB device that scans laptops, desktops, and servers for malware and vulnerabilities before the operating system loads. The device boots directly from a USB port and performs forensic analysis of files, memory, drivers, and system components without requiring software installation on the target system. The solution uses multiscanning technology with up to 7 anti-malware engines including Avira, BitDefender, ESET, K7, McAfee, CrowdStrike, and AhnLab. It offers three configuration tiers: Professional (3 engines), Enterprise (5 engines), and Advanced (7 engines), with detection rates ranging from 86.3% to 88.9% for top threats. MetaDefender Drive 2 includes file-based vulnerability assessment for over 20,000 software applications, data loss prevention capabilities to detect PII and sensitive information, and encrypted disk support for LUKS, macOS FileVault, and Microsoft BitLocker. The device can scan systems both online and offline, with options for full system scans or custom file path scanning. Available in USB and Smart Touch models with digital display, the device is TAA and FIPS 140-2 compliant. It features tamper-proof, waterproof ruggedized housing with digital signature protection. The solution supports 12 languages and can be centrally managed through My OPSWAT Central Management for large-scale deployments. Detailed scan reports identify malware, vulnerabilities, and integrity issues requiring remediation.

OPSWAT MetaDefender Drive 2 FAQ

Common questions about OPSWAT MetaDefender Drive 2 including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

OPSWAT MetaDefender Drive 2 is Pre-boot USB device for scanning laptops/desktops with multi-engine malware detection developed by OPSWAT. It is a Endpoint Security solution designed to help security teams with Compliance, Data Loss Prevention, Endpoint Security.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →