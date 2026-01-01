OPSWAT MetaDefender Drive 2 Description

MetaDefender Drive 2 is a bootable USB device that scans laptops, desktops, and servers for malware and vulnerabilities before the operating system loads. The device boots directly from a USB port and performs forensic analysis of files, memory, drivers, and system components without requiring software installation on the target system. The solution uses multiscanning technology with up to 7 anti-malware engines including Avira, BitDefender, ESET, K7, McAfee, CrowdStrike, and AhnLab. It offers three configuration tiers: Professional (3 engines), Enterprise (5 engines), and Advanced (7 engines), with detection rates ranging from 86.3% to 88.9% for top threats. MetaDefender Drive 2 includes file-based vulnerability assessment for over 20,000 software applications, data loss prevention capabilities to detect PII and sensitive information, and encrypted disk support for LUKS, macOS FileVault, and Microsoft BitLocker. The device can scan systems both online and offline, with options for full system scans or custom file path scanning. Available in USB and Smart Touch models with digital display, the device is TAA and FIPS 140-2 compliant. It features tamper-proof, waterproof ruggedized housing with digital signature protection. The solution supports 12 languages and can be centrally managed through My OPSWAT Central Management for large-scale deployments. Detailed scan reports identify malware, vulnerabilities, and integrity issues requiring remediation.