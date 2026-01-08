Emsisoft Emergency Kit
Emsisoft Emergency Kit
Emsisoft Emergency Kit Description
Emsisoft Emergency Kit is a portable malware scanning and remediation toolkit designed for cleaning infected computers without requiring software installation. The product operates on Windows 10 (64-bit), Server 2016 and higher, as well as Mac OS 11 Big Sur and higher (Intel and Apple silicon) in BETA version. The toolkit includes two primary components: the Emergency Kit Scanner with a graphical user interface, and the Commandline Scanner optimized for automated jobs and professional use. Both scanners utilize dual-scanner technology to detect viruses, ransomware, backdoor trojans, bots, and other malicious programs. The product performs malware detection, quarantine or removal of detected objects and their artifacts, and restoration of damaged system settings. It operates as a fully portable solution that can be deleted after use. The toolkit includes self-updating capabilities for both software and detection updates with a single click. The Commandline Scanner supports various parameters for customized scanning operations, including memory scanning, registry traces scanning, archive support, and automated quarantine functionality. Users can execute scans through command prompt with specific arguments to control scan scope and behavior. The Emergency Kit is designed for helpdesk departments across organizations of various sizes, from small businesses to large enterprises, providing a portable solution for malware remediation on endpoints.
Emsisoft Emergency Kit is Portable malware scanner & remediation toolkit for infected Windows/Mac systems developed by Emsisoft.
