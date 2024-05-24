Avira Avira Free Security for Windows Logo

Avira Avira Free Security for Windows

Free antivirus & security suite for Windows with VPN and system optimization

Endpoint Security
Free
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0
Nikoloz Kokhreidze
Nikoloz Kokhreidze

Founder & Fractional CISO

Not sure if Avira Avira Free Security for Windows is right for your team?

Book a 60-minute strategy call with Nikoloz. You will get a clear roadmap to evaluate products and make a decision.

Align tool selection with your actual business goals

Right-sized for your stage (not enterprise bloat)

Not 47 options, exactly 3 that fit your needs

Stop researching, start deciding

Questions that reveal if the tool actually works

Most companies never ask these

The costs vendors hide in contracts

How to uncover real Total Cost of Ownerhship before signing

Book Session

Avira Avira Free Security for Windows Description

Avira Free Security for Windows is an endpoint protection solution that provides antivirus protection, VPN capabilities, and system optimization tools for Windows devices. The software offers automatic protection against cyberthreats, scams, and identity theft through its antivirus engine. The free version includes a password manager, software updater, and VPN functionality to enable private and secure browsing. The solution also includes system performance features designed to free up storage space and improve device speed. Avira offers multiple product tiers beyond the free version, including Avira Internet Security for Windows (premium security suite) and Avira Prime (all-in-one bundle for multiple devices with enhanced security and performance tools). The premium versions add features such as unlimited VPN access, tune-up tools, support for multiple devices across Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS platforms, and VIP customer support. The software is available for Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS platforms. The company has received ratings of 4.3/5 on Trustpilot based on over 30,000 reviews and a CNET Editor's rating described as "Spectacular" in 2023.

Avira Avira Free Security for Windows FAQ

Common questions about Avira Avira Free Security for Windows including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Avira Avira Free Security for Windows is Free antivirus & security suite for Windows with VPN and system optimization developed by Avira. It is a Endpoint Security solution designed to help security teams with Antivirus, Endpoint Protection, Free Tools.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Heeler Application Security Auto-Remediation Logo
Heeler Application Security Auto-Remediation

Fix-first AppSec powered by agentic remediation, covering SCA, SAST & secrets.

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
513
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
458
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
288
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
193
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
151
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

14
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

8
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →