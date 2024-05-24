Avira Avira Free Security for Windows
Avira Avira Free Security for Windows Description
Avira Free Security for Windows is an endpoint protection solution that provides antivirus protection, VPN capabilities, and system optimization tools for Windows devices. The software offers automatic protection against cyberthreats, scams, and identity theft through its antivirus engine. The free version includes a password manager, software updater, and VPN functionality to enable private and secure browsing. The solution also includes system performance features designed to free up storage space and improve device speed. Avira offers multiple product tiers beyond the free version, including Avira Internet Security for Windows (premium security suite) and Avira Prime (all-in-one bundle for multiple devices with enhanced security and performance tools). The premium versions add features such as unlimited VPN access, tune-up tools, support for multiple devices across Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS platforms, and VIP customer support. The software is available for Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS platforms. The company has received ratings of 4.3/5 on Trustpilot based on over 30,000 reviews and a CNET Editor's rating described as "Spectacular" in 2023.
