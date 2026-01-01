CrowdStrike Falcon Platform
CrowdStrike Falcon Platform
CrowdStrike Falcon Platform Description
CrowdStrike Falcon Platform is a cloud-native cybersecurity platform that provides protection across multiple security domains. The platform includes endpoint protection (EPP) and endpoint detection and response (EDR) capabilities as its foundation. The platform offers extended detection and response (XDR) functionality that spans endpoints, cloud workloads, identities, and data. It includes a next-generation SIEM solution that consolidates security tools and data into a unified SOC platform. Key security capabilities include: - Cloud security with CNAPP functionality providing unified agent and agentless protection - Identity security for protecting identities across the attack chain, including non-human identities (service accounts, API keys, cloud workloads, AI agents) - AI detection and response (AIDR) for securing AI models, agents, data, and prompts - SaaS security (SSPM) with visibility into identities and misconfigurations - Exposure management with attack surface visibility and vulnerability management - Data protection to prevent theft of sensitive information - XIoT security for operational technology and IoT assets - Threat intelligence and threat hunting capabilities The platform includes Charlotte AI, an autonomous intelligence system designed to accelerate security outcomes. It offers workflow automation through native SOAR capabilities (Falcon Fusion) and data pipeline management (Onum) for SOC operations. Additional features include IT automation to unify security and IT operations, and managed services including 24/7 MDR (Falcon Complete) and cloud detection and response services.
CrowdStrike Falcon Platform FAQ
Common questions about CrowdStrike Falcon Platform including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
