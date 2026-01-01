CrowdStrike Falcon Platform Logo

CrowdStrike Falcon Platform

Cloud-native cybersecurity platform with EPP, EDR, XDR, and SIEM capabilities

Endpoint Security
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

CrowdStrike Falcon Platform Description

CrowdStrike Falcon Platform is a cloud-native cybersecurity platform that provides protection across multiple security domains. The platform includes endpoint protection (EPP) and endpoint detection and response (EDR) capabilities as its foundation. The platform offers extended detection and response (XDR) functionality that spans endpoints, cloud workloads, identities, and data. It includes a next-generation SIEM solution that consolidates security tools and data into a unified SOC platform. Key security capabilities include: - Cloud security with CNAPP functionality providing unified agent and agentless protection - Identity security for protecting identities across the attack chain, including non-human identities (service accounts, API keys, cloud workloads, AI agents) - AI detection and response (AIDR) for securing AI models, agents, data, and prompts - SaaS security (SSPM) with visibility into identities and misconfigurations - Exposure management with attack surface visibility and vulnerability management - Data protection to prevent theft of sensitive information - XIoT security for operational technology and IoT assets - Threat intelligence and threat hunting capabilities The platform includes Charlotte AI, an autonomous intelligence system designed to accelerate security outcomes. It offers workflow automation through native SOAR capabilities (Falcon Fusion) and data pipeline management (Onum) for SOC operations. Additional features include IT automation to unify security and IT operations, and managed services including 24/7 MDR (Falcon Complete) and cloud detection and response services.

CrowdStrike Falcon Platform FAQ

Common questions about CrowdStrike Falcon Platform including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

CrowdStrike Falcon Platform is Cloud-native cybersecurity platform with EPP, EDR, XDR, and SIEM capabilities developed by CrowdStrike. It is a Endpoint Security solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, CNAPP, Cloud Security.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →