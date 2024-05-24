Axiado AX3080 TCU
Hardware-based trusted control unit with integrated security functions
Axiado AX3080 TCU
Hardware-based trusted control unit with integrated security functions
Axiado AX3080 TCU Description
The Axiado AX3080 TCU is a trusted control/compute unit system-on-chip designed for datacenter, 5G network, and network switch security. The device integrates multiple security functions into a single 25x25mm BGA SoC package, including Hardware Root of Trust, Baseboard Management Controller (BMC), Trusted Platform Module (TPM), firewall, HSM, LPDDR4, eMMC, and SPI NOR Flash. The TCU operates under 5W power consumption and includes anti-tamper and anti-counterfeit hardware capabilities. It features dedicated AI hardware for cybersecurity to provide threat detection against network-based, peripheral-based, and physical side-channel attacks. The device supports virtualization capabilities and enables independent RoT, BMC, and trust agents on a single unit. The AX3080 serves as the foundation for multiple form factors including the Smart-SCM3002 (compliant with OCP DC-SCM standard), SCM3080-MT (designed for NVIDIA and xPU vendors), and AI-Driven Secure Management Card (for NVIDIA MGX platforms). These implementations provide silicon-level platform security with hardware-anchored forensics capabilities. The integrated architecture eliminates potential attack surfaces by consolidating security functions that traditionally require separate components, reducing design complexity while maintaining security posture for cloud datacenters and edge computing environments.
Axiado AX3080 TCU FAQ
Common questions about Axiado AX3080 TCU including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Axiado AX3080 TCU is Hardware-based trusted control unit with integrated security functions developed by Axiado Corporation. It is a Endpoint Security solution designed to help security teams with Hardware Security, Ransomware Prevention, System Security.
ALTERNATIVES
Deception-based endpoint agent preventing ransomware & malware pre-execution.
Malware scanning and removal tool with real-time protection capabilities
Unified security platform with EPP, EDR, XDR, and MDR capabilities
AI-powered endpoint security with prevention-first approach and EDR capabilities
Zero-trust kernel virtualization platform for endpoint defense and threat containment
POPULAR
TRENDING CATEGORIES
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox