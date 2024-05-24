Intego VirusBarrier Description

Intego VirusBarrier is an antivirus solution designed specifically for macOS systems. The software provides real-time malware protection by scanning files whenever they are accessed. It automatically checks for updates to maintain protection against new threats. The product scans connected iOS devices (iPhone, iPad, iPod touch) when plugged into a Mac computer, detecting malicious files received via email and preventing malware transmission to other systems. VirusBarrier detects both Mac-specific malware and cross-platform threats, including viruses, spyware, ransomware, and hacker tools. The software has been developed by Intego since 1997, built from the ground up for macOS rather than being adapted from other platforms. It is compatible with macOS High Sierra (10.13) and later versions, including macOS Sequoia (15.x). The product requires 1.5 GB of available disk space and an internet connection for software and malware protection updates. VirusBarrier is available as a standalone product or bundled with other Intego security tools including NetBarrier (firewall), Mac Washing Machine (system cleanup), ContentBarrier (content filtering), Personal Backup, and Intego Privacy Protection VPN. The interface is designed to align with macOS design principles. The software is available in English, French, German, Japanese, and Spanish. Technical support is included with purchase.