usbkill is an anti-forensic kill-switch that waits for a change on your USB ports and then immediately shuts down your computer. To run: sudo python usbkill.py or sudo python3 usbkill.py. Related project; same idea, but implemented as a Linux driver: https://github.com/NateBrune/silk-guardian. Some reasons to use this tool: In case the police or other thugs come busting in (or steal your laptop from you when you are at a public library, as happened to Ross). The police commonly uses a 'mouse jiggler' to keep the screensaver and sleep mode from activating. You don’t want someone to add or copy documents to or from your computer via USB. You want to improve the security of your (encrypted) home or corporate server (e.g. Your Raspberry). [!] Important: Make sure to use disk encryption for all folders that contain information you want to be private. Otherwise they will get it anyway. Full disk encryption is the easiest and surest option if available. Tip: Additionally, you may use a cord to attach a USB key to your wrist. Then insert the key into your computer and start usbkill. If they steal your computer, the USB will be removed and the computer shuts down immediately.