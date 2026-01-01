SentinelOne Singularity Endpoint
AI-powered endpoint protection platform with EDR and identity security
SentinelOne Singularity Endpoint
AI-powered endpoint protection platform with EDR and identity security
SentinelOne Singularity Endpoint Description
SentinelOne Singularity Endpoint is an endpoint protection platform that combines endpoint detection and response capabilities with identity protection in a single agent. The platform uses on-device AI for autonomous, machine-speed prevention against malware and employs behavioral and static AI models to detect ransomware by analyzing anomalous behavior and identifying malicious patterns in real time. The solution provides system-level to identity-based attack visibility and includes mobile device protection against zero-day malware, phishing, and man-in-the-middle attacks. It features Storyline technology that automatically links related events to deliver real-time correlation and context for attack investigation. Response capabilities include automated or one-click remediation actions with rollback functionality. The platform correlates and prioritizes alerts across workstations, identities, and exposures. The agent architecture is designed to be lightweight with minimal kernel interactions and provides coverage across Windows, macOS, and Linux operating systems. The platform incorporates generative AI capabilities for threat hunting and investigation through natural language querying on first and third-party data. It includes hunting quick starts, natural language summaries of results and events, and suggested follow-up questions to accelerate security operations.
SentinelOne Singularity Endpoint FAQ
Common questions about SentinelOne Singularity Endpoint including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
SentinelOne Singularity Endpoint is AI-powered endpoint protection platform with EDR and identity security developed by SentinelOne. It is a Endpoint Security solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Behavioral Analysis, Cross Platform.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership