SentinelOne Singularity Endpoint Logo

SentinelOne Singularity Endpoint

AI-powered endpoint protection platform with EDR and identity security

Endpoint Security
Commercial
SentinelOne Singularity Endpoint is an endpoint protection platform that combines endpoint detection and response capabilities with identity protection in a single agent. The platform uses on-device AI for autonomous, machine-speed prevention against malware and employs behavioral and static AI models to detect ransomware by analyzing anomalous behavior and identifying malicious patterns in real time. The solution provides system-level to identity-based attack visibility and includes mobile device protection against zero-day malware, phishing, and man-in-the-middle attacks. It features Storyline technology that automatically links related events to deliver real-time correlation and context for attack investigation. Response capabilities include automated or one-click remediation actions with rollback functionality. The platform correlates and prioritizes alerts across workstations, identities, and exposures. The agent architecture is designed to be lightweight with minimal kernel interactions and provides coverage across Windows, macOS, and Linux operating systems. The platform incorporates generative AI capabilities for threat hunting and investigation through natural language querying on first and third-party data. It includes hunting quick starts, natural language summaries of results and events, and suggested follow-up questions to accelerate security operations.

SentinelOne Singularity Endpoint is AI-powered endpoint protection platform with EDR and identity security developed by SentinelOne. It is a Endpoint Security solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Behavioral Analysis, Cross Platform.

