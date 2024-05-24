Intego Antivirus for Windows Description

Intego Antivirus for Windows is an endpoint protection solution designed for Windows 7, 8, 10, and 11 operating systems. The product provides protection against malware, spyware, adware, and ransomware through a combination of signature-based detection and behavioral analysis. The software includes a malware engine that performs real-time scanning and threat detection. It features a Prevention Engine designed to identify and block zero-day threats and emerging malware that traditional signature-based antivirus may not detect. The product includes protection against banking Trojans and cryptocurrency stealer malware. Intego Web Shield is included to protect against phishing attacks, fraudulent websites, and malicious web traffic during browsing sessions. The software offers multiple scan types, including smart scans that target specific areas of the system and scheduled scans that run automatically. The product provides protection for network drives and includes automatic updates to maintain current threat definitions and software features. It also blocks potentially unwanted applications (PUAs) from installing on the system. System requirements include Windows 7 or above, 500 MB of free drive space, 2 GB RAM, and an internet connection. The software is available in English, French, German, Japanese, and Spanish. Technical support is included with purchase.