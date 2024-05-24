Quick Heal Internet Security Description

Quick Heal Internet Security is an endpoint protection solution for home users that provides antivirus and internet security capabilities. The product uses GoDeep.AI technology for predictive threat detection and includes real-time protection against malware, phishing, viruses, and ransomware. The software includes Dark Web Monitoring 2.0 that scans for leaked personal data including phone numbers, emails, passwords, passports, PAN cards, and Aadhaar information. It provides real-time alerts and risk scores when breaches are detected. SIA (Security Intelligent Assistant) is a virtual chatbot integrated into the product that allows users to interact with security features through conversational language. The assistant helps users understand alerts, configure settings, and navigate security functions. The product offers Safe Banking functionality that creates a secure environment for online transactions and financial activities. Browsing Protection blocks suspicious and harmful websites, while Email Protection filters phishing and malicious emails. Additional features include Wi-Fi Scanner for network security assessment, Smart Parenting tools for monitoring children's online activities, and metaProtect for synchronizing security across multiple devices with a single login. The Security & Privacy Score provides users with a real-time assessment of their protection level and digital exposure. The software is designed for Windows systems and is available with licensing options for 1 to 10 users with 1-year or 3-year subscription terms.