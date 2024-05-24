Morphisec Anti-Ransomware Assurance Description

Morphisec Anti-Ransomware Assurance is an endpoint protection platform that provides multi-layered defense against ransomware and advanced cyber attacks. The platform uses patented Automated Moving Target Defense (AMTD) technology as its core protection mechanism. The platform includes five main components: Adaptive Exposure Management for identifying risks, Infiltration Protection to prevent initial compromise, Impact Protection to stop attack execution, Incident Response services for handling security events, and Adaptive Recovery capabilities for post-incident restoration. The solution operates as a preemptive defense system, designed to prevent attacks before they execute rather than detecting them after initial compromise. It is positioned to work alongside existing EDR solutions from vendors like Microsoft Defender, CrowdStrike, SentinelOne, Palo Alto Networks, BitDefender, Sophos, Trend Micro, and Arctic Wolf. Morphisec offers a ransomware-free guarantee as part of its assurance program. The platform targets organizations across multiple industries including finance, manufacturing, healthcare, professional services, technology, and education sectors. It is designed to provide protection with minimal resource requirements, making it suitable for lean IT teams and small to medium businesses.