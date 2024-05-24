SentryBay Armored Client AVD W365 Logo

SentryBay Armored Client AVD W365

by SentryBay

Endpoint access isolation for Azure Virtual Desktop and Windows 365 devices

Endpoint Security Commercial
Cloud|SMB, Mid-Market, Enterprise
AzureZero DayByod
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SentryBay Armored Client AVD W365 Description

SentryBay Armored Client AVD W365 is an endpoint access isolation solution designed for Azure Virtual Desktop and Windows 365 environments. The product addresses security challenges associated with remote working from unmanaged devices by providing access control and protection against zero-day threats. The solution focuses on authenticating unmanaged devices and establishing security controls before allowing connections to Azure Virtual Desktop environments. It implements endpoint access isolation to neutralize threats at the device level, regardless of whether the endpoint is managed or unmanaged. The product is designed to help organizations meet compliance requirements including HIPAA, LGPD, PIPL, and GDPR regulations, as well as standards such as PCI DSS and FFIEC. It protects personally identifiable information (PII) and protected personal information (PPI) data while maintaining end user privacy. The solution targets organizations that need to secure remote access to cloud-based virtual desktop infrastructure, particularly those dealing with unmanaged or BYOD devices connecting to corporate resources. It provides a security baseline for devices that may not be under direct organizational control.

SentryBay Armored Client AVD W365 FAQ

Common questions about SentryBay Armored Client AVD W365 including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

SentryBay Armored Client AVD W365 is Endpoint access isolation for Azure Virtual Desktop and Windows 365 devices developed by SentryBay. It is a Endpoint Security solution designed to help security teams with Azure, Zero Day, BYOD.

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