Malwarebytes Browser Guard Logo

Malwarebytes Browser Guard

by Malwarebytes

Browser extension blocking ads, trackers, malware, phishing & scams

Endpoint Security Open Source
Browser SecurityUrl Filtering
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Malwarebytes Browser Guard Description

Malwarebytes Browser Guard is a browser extension that provides protection against web-based threats while browsing. The extension blocks malicious websites, phishing attempts, and credit card skimmers before they can compromise user data. The tool removes intrusive advertisements, pop-ups, and cookie consent banners to provide a cleaner browsing experience. It blocks trackers that monitor user activity across websites, enhancing privacy protection during web sessions. Browser Guard identifies and prevents access to fraudulent websites and scam pages. The extension includes specific protection against credit card skimming attacks that attempt to capture payment information during online checkout processes. By blocking ads and trackers, the extension reduces page load times and improves overall browsing speed. The tool operates as a lightweight browser extension that runs in the background without requiring separate software installation. The extension is available for Chrome, Firefox, Edge, and Safari browsers. It provides real-time protection by analyzing websites and blocking threats as users navigate the web. The tool maintains a database of known malicious sites and uses detection mechanisms to identify new threats. Browser Guard displays statistics showing the number of ads, trackers, and malicious sites blocked during browsing sessions. Users can access these metrics through the extension interface to monitor protection activity.

Malwarebytes Browser Guard FAQ

Common questions about Malwarebytes Browser Guard including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Malwarebytes Browser Guard is Browser extension blocking ads, trackers, malware, phishing & scams developed by Malwarebytes. It is a Endpoint Security solution designed to help security teams with Browser Security, URL Filtering.

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