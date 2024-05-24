CybersecTools API access is now live!Learn More
Morphisec Automated Moving Target Defense Logo

Morphisec Automated Moving Target Defense

by Morphisec

Automated Moving Target Defense tech for preventing ransomware & zero-days

Endpoint Security Commercial
On-Premises|SMB, Mid-Market, Enterprise
Ransomware PreventionZero Day
Visit website
Compare
Compare
0
Explore Endpoint Security24 AlternativesCompareStacksMarket MapExplore All Tools
APIBuild market maps, track competitors, monitor vendorsRequest API Access

Morphisec Automated Moving Target Defense Description

Morphisec Automated Moving Target Defense (AMTD) is an endpoint protection technology that uses patented moving target defense techniques to prevent advanced threats. The solution operates at runtime to stop ransomware, supply chain attacks, zero-day exploits, fileless attacks, and other in-memory threats that evade traditional detection methods. The technology works by morphing the runtime environment, making it difficult for attackers to execute malicious code even when they successfully infiltrate systems. This preemptive approach differs from signature-based or behavioral detection methods by preventing exploitation before it occurs. Morphisec AMTD is designed to augment existing security solutions including next-generation antivirus (NGAV), endpoint detection and response (EDR), and extended detection and response (XDR) platforms. The solution requires minimal operational overhead and does not impact system performance. The platform includes capabilities for adaptive exposure management, infiltration protection, impact protection, incident response services, and adaptive recovery. It provides protection across various industries including finance, manufacturing, healthcare, professional services, technology, and education sectors. Morphisec offers a ransomware-free guarantee as part of its anti-ransomware assurance program, demonstrating confidence in the effectiveness of its moving target defense approach.

Morphisec Automated Moving Target Defense FAQ

Common questions about Morphisec Automated Moving Target Defense including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Morphisec Automated Moving Target Defense is Automated Moving Target Defense tech for preventing ransomware & zero-days developed by Morphisec. It is a Endpoint Security solution designed to help security teams with Ransomware Prevention, Zero Day.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Heeler Application Security Auto-Remediation Logo
Heeler Application Security Auto-Remediation
Application Security
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools
Threat Management
Wiz Cloud Logo
Wiz Cloud
Cloud Security
Get Featured

ALTERNATIVES

Cyber Strategy Institute Warden Logo
Cyber Strategy Institute Warden

Zero-trust kernel virtualization platform for endpoint defense and threat containment

0
LinuxGuard Platform Logo
LinuxGuard Platform

Zero Trust and least privilege enforcement with cloud cost efficiency.

0
Deep Instinct DSX Logo
Deep Instinct DSX

Deep learning-based malware prevention platform for endpoint protection

0
Cybereason Next-Generation AntiVirus Logo
Cybereason Next-Generation AntiVirus

NGAV with 9 prevention layers for malware, ransomware & exploit protection

0
Resecurity Endpoint Protection Platform Logo
Resecurity Endpoint Protection Platform

EPP consolidating 7 security technologies with AI-driven threat detection

0

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow
Vulnerability Management
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence
Threat Management
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds
Threat Management
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform
Fabric Platform by BlackStork Logo
Fabric Platform by BlackStork
Security Operations
View Popular Tools →

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
521
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
406
Managed Detection and Response
Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services that provide 24/7 threat monitoring, detection, and response capabilities managed by security experts.
297
Multi-Factor Authentication and Single Sign-On
Multi-factor authentication (MFA) and single sign-on (SSO) solutions for secure user authentication and access control.
290
Identity Governance and Administration
Identity Governance and Administration (IGA) platforms for identity lifecycle management, access governance, role management, and compliance reporting.
282
View All Categories →

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox