Morphisec Automated Moving Target Defense Description

Morphisec Automated Moving Target Defense (AMTD) is an endpoint protection technology that uses patented moving target defense techniques to prevent advanced threats. The solution operates at runtime to stop ransomware, supply chain attacks, zero-day exploits, fileless attacks, and other in-memory threats that evade traditional detection methods. The technology works by morphing the runtime environment, making it difficult for attackers to execute malicious code even when they successfully infiltrate systems. This preemptive approach differs from signature-based or behavioral detection methods by preventing exploitation before it occurs. Morphisec AMTD is designed to augment existing security solutions including next-generation antivirus (NGAV), endpoint detection and response (EDR), and extended detection and response (XDR) platforms. The solution requires minimal operational overhead and does not impact system performance. The platform includes capabilities for adaptive exposure management, infiltration protection, impact protection, incident response services, and adaptive recovery. It provides protection across various industries including finance, manufacturing, healthcare, professional services, technology, and education sectors. Morphisec offers a ransomware-free guarantee as part of its anti-ransomware assurance program, demonstrating confidence in the effectiveness of its moving target defense approach.