Ivanti Neurons for Healing Description

Ivanti Neurons for Healing is an IT automation platform that uses bots to detect, diagnose, and remediate endpoint and edge device issues automatically. The platform operates as a self-healing system that addresses device performance problems, security issues, and IT incidents without manual intervention. The solution provides automated diagnostics that identify unreported issues and system changes across managed devices. Automation-powered bots handle routine troubleshooting tasks and can resolve common problems before they impact users or require IT support tickets. The platform includes ticket classification capabilities that automatically categorize incidents upon creation to improve reporting and reduce mean time to resolution. It offers application distribution functionality to deploy software to user devices through cloud-based delivery. Ivanti Neurons for Healing includes a bot library with pre-built automation bots for specific tasks such as battery monitoring, blue screen detection, device diagnostics, and disk cleaning. The bots work continuously to maintain device health and performance. The system connects proactively with end users and provides IT teams with comprehensive visibility into device status and issues. It aims to reduce support team workload by handling routine remediation tasks automatically, allowing IT staff to focus on other priorities.