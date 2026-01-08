Absolute Rehydrate
Automates endpoint recovery and restoration after IT or cyber incidents.
Absolute Rehydrate Description
Absolute Rehydrate is an endpoint recovery solution that automates the restoration of compromised devices to a trusted and compliant state following IT or security incidents. The product addresses downtime challenges by enabling remote recovery of endpoints without requiring manual intervention, device returns, or on-site visits. The solution uses firmware-embedded persistence to maintain connectivity with endpoints regardless of their network status, allowing recovery operations for devices that are off-network or remote. It performs automated OS image recovery to restore endpoints to a known good state and supports surgical remediation for targeted fixes. Absolute Rehydrate validates device compliance before allowing network access, aligning with Zero Trust security principles. The platform can recover thousands of devices simultaneously, making it suitable for large distributed organizations. Recovery operations are designed to reduce downtime from days or weeks to minutes through automation. The product provides auditable proof of device state for compliance requirements including GDPR and HIPAA. It operates alongside existing security tools and includes no-code orchestration capabilities. Absolute Rehydrate is available as part of the Resilience, Resilience for Security, and Resilience for Automation product tiers.
Absolute Rehydrate FAQ
Common questions about Absolute Rehydrate including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Absolute Rehydrate is Automates endpoint recovery and restoration after IT or cyber incidents. developed by Absolute. It is a Endpoint Security solution designed to help security teams with Automation, Compliance, Device Security.
