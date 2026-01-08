Absolute Rehydrate Logo

Absolute Rehydrate

Automates endpoint recovery and restoration after IT or cyber incidents.

Endpoint Security
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0
Nikoloz Kokhreidze
Nikoloz Kokhreidze

Founder & Fractional CISO

Not sure if Absolute Rehydrate is right for your team?

Book a 60-minute strategy call with Nikoloz. You will get a clear roadmap to evaluate products and make a decision.

Align tool selection with your actual business goals

Right-sized for your stage (not enterprise bloat)

Not 47 options, exactly 3 that fit your needs

Stop researching, start deciding

Questions that reveal if the tool actually works

Most companies never ask these

The costs vendors hide in contracts

How to uncover real Total Cost of Ownerhship before signing

Book Session

Absolute Rehydrate Description

Absolute Rehydrate is an endpoint recovery solution that automates the restoration of compromised devices to a trusted and compliant state following IT or security incidents. The product addresses downtime challenges by enabling remote recovery of endpoints without requiring manual intervention, device returns, or on-site visits. The solution uses firmware-embedded persistence to maintain connectivity with endpoints regardless of their network status, allowing recovery operations for devices that are off-network or remote. It performs automated OS image recovery to restore endpoints to a known good state and supports surgical remediation for targeted fixes. Absolute Rehydrate validates device compliance before allowing network access, aligning with Zero Trust security principles. The platform can recover thousands of devices simultaneously, making it suitable for large distributed organizations. Recovery operations are designed to reduce downtime from days or weeks to minutes through automation. The product provides auditable proof of device state for compliance requirements including GDPR and HIPAA. It operates alongside existing security tools and includes no-code orchestration capabilities. Absolute Rehydrate is available as part of the Resilience, Resilience for Security, and Resilience for Automation product tiers.

Absolute Rehydrate FAQ

Common questions about Absolute Rehydrate including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Absolute Rehydrate is Automates endpoint recovery and restoration after IT or cyber incidents. developed by Absolute. It is a Endpoint Security solution designed to help security teams with Automation, Compliance, Device Security.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
513
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
458
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
286
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
193
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →