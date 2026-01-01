Vali Cyber ZeroLock Logo

Linux security platform for federal/national security environments

Vali Cyber ZeroLock Description

Vali Cyber ZeroLock is a Linux security solution designed for US Federal government and national security applications. The platform provides defense-in-depth protection for Linux environments across public, private, and hybrid cloud deployments, on-premises data centers, embedded systems, air-gapped environments, and hypervisors. ZeroLock uses AI/ML-based behavioral detection to identify malware by analyzing actions rather than file hashes, claiming >98% efficacy against traditional and fileless attacks. The platform offers real-time virtual patching capabilities and automated threat remediation without requiring user intervention. The solution provides mandatory access control capabilities that extend beyond SELinux and AppArmor, with centralized policy management across all Linux and cloud environments from a single console. ZeroLock includes protection against ransomware, cryptojacking, and wiperware attacks, with automated file rollback and attacker persistence removal capabilities. The platform uses a containerized architecture that works across all Linux distributions without requiring kernel modules, consuming only 50MB of RAM. Deployment options include self-hosted installations in various environments or a SaaS backend with one-line deployment. The solution features API-based architecture and integrates with SIEM/SOAR platforms through syslog providers. ZeroLock supports Kubernetes, containers, bare metal/VMs, and IoT/edge devices, providing process behavior controls, network access controls, file access controls, and application filtering capabilities.

Vali Cyber ZeroLock FAQ

Common questions about Vali Cyber ZeroLock including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Vali Cyber ZeroLock is Linux security platform for federal/national security environments developed by Vali Cyber. It is a Endpoint Security solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Behavioral Analysis, Container Security.

