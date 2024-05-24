Halcyon Anti-Ransomware Description

Halcyon Anti-Ransomware is an endpoint protection platform designed to disrupt ransomware attacks at multiple stages of the attack lifecycle. The platform deploys endpoint agents that monitor and protect against threats from pre-execution through data exfiltration and encryption. The solution uses AI models trained on ransomware signals, TTPs, samples, and incident response data to detect ransomware indicators. A behavioral engine monitors for ransomware-specific activities across the attack chain, including initial access, privilege escalation, lateral movement, and encryption attempts. Key protection capabilities include EDR tamper detection to identify when security tools are being disabled, protection against Bring Your Own Vulnerable Driver (BYOVD) attacks, and Data Exfiltration Protection (DXP) that alerts on data theft attempts. The platform captures encryption key material during attacks, enabling data decryption as an alternative recovery path if encryption occurs. The platform monitors for specific attack stages including initial access via malicious executables or C2 infrastructure, remote access tool usage, privilege escalation attempts, environment enumeration, credential harvesting, lateral movement, and security bypass techniques. When threats are detected, the system can isolate endpoints, block C2 communication, and perform fleet-wide inoculation. A 24/7 Ransomware Detection and Recovery (RDR) team provides expert-led threat response, investigating alerts and responding to incidents. The platform integrates with existing EDR/XDR solutions and backup systems to fill ransomware protection gaps in security architectures.