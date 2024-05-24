Quick Heal Total Security Description

Quick Heal Total Security is an antivirus and endpoint protection solution for Windows devices. The product provides malware detection and prevention using AI-powered technologies including GoDeep.AI for predictive threat detection and AntiFraud.AI for fraud prevention. The solution includes dark web monitoring that scans for leaked personal information such as phone numbers, emails, passwords, passports, PAN cards, and Aadhaar details. It provides a privacy score and breach count with real-time alerts when data is found on the dark web. The product features SIA (Security Intelligent Assistant), a virtual chatbot that provides conversational support for security-related queries and helps users understand alerts and configure features. It includes parental controls for monitoring and managing children's online activities. Quick Heal Total Security offers safe banking functionality that creates a secure environment for online transactions. It includes advanced anti-ransomware protection that detects and blocks ransomware before file encryption occurs. The solution provides data backup capabilities for file protection and recovery. Email security features include phishing detection and filtering of malicious emails. The product blocks scam links and dangerous websites in real-time. Spy Alert functionality detects suspicious behavior that may indicate surveillance or privacy violations. The solution includes metaProtect, which synchronizes security updates across multiple devices with a single login. A security score feature provides users with a real-time assessment of their protection level.