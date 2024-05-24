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OpenText Endpoint Protection

by OpenText Cybersecurity

Endpoint security solution with signature-less threat protection

Endpoint Security Commercial
Hybrid|SMB, Mid-Market, Enterprise
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OpenText Endpoint Protection Description

OpenText Endpoint Protection is an endpoint security solution that provides protection against malware and advanced threats without relying on signature-based detection methods. The product is designed to protect business endpoints and clients from ransomware and zero-day threats. The solution offers rapid deployment and scanning capabilities that operate without requiring bulky signature updates. It includes user agent policy controls that provide visibility and reporting functionality for security management. The protection remains active whether endpoints are connected online or operating offline. The product features a centralized management console that allows administrators to manage Webroot protection products from a single interface. This console-based approach enables unified oversight of endpoint security across an organization. The solution is offered as a free trial that does not require a credit card and can be downloaded and installed in seconds. The trial is designed to operate without interfering with existing security solutions that may already be deployed in the environment.

OpenText Endpoint Protection FAQ

Common questions about OpenText Endpoint Protection including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

OpenText Endpoint Protection is Endpoint security solution with signature-less threat protection developed by OpenText Cybersecurity. It is a Endpoint Security solution designed to help security teams protect their infrastructure.

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