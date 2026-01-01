Absolute Resilience for Security Logo

Absolute Resilience for Security

Endpoint patch mgmt & recovery platform with automated patching & rehydration

Endpoint Security
Commercial
Absolute Resilience for Security Description

Absolute Resilience for Security is an endpoint protection platform that provides automated patch management and endpoint recovery capabilities. The product combines visibility, control, and resilience features to manage endpoint security across Windows, Mac, and Linux devices. The platform includes patch scanning that detects operating system and third-party software vulnerabilities, with automatic patch availability within 24 hours for OS and applications like Adobe, Chrome, and Zoom. Patch deployments can be scheduled flexibly to minimize user disruption, with context-based prioritization to target high-risk patches. The product features firmware-based endpoint recovery capabilities that can bypass compromised operating systems. Recovery playbooks can rehydrate endpoints from trusted OS images, modify files and registry keys, and execute scripts. A passcode-protected mechanism runs at boot to download and execute recovery playbooks. Additional capabilities include customizable dashboards for tracking compliance status and historical trends, an AI assistant for querying endpoint and security information, and role-based access controls for managing recovery operations through the Absolute Console. The platform provides continuous visibility into device and application health across endpoints regardless of location.

Absolute Resilience for Security is Endpoint patch mgmt & recovery platform with automated patching & rehydration developed by Absolute. It is a Endpoint Security solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Asset Inventory, Compliance.

