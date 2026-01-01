Resecurity Next-Generation Platform Description

Resecurity Next-Generation Platform is an endpoint protection solution designed for enterprise environments. The platform uses a universal lightweight agent that monitors and protects endpoints through AI-powered threat detection and response capabilities. The platform operates on a cloud-scaled architecture that processes endpoint telemetry and threat data through its Threat Graph neural network. This system continuously ingests and contextualizes analytics by cross-referencing events to identify and mitigate threats across the enterprise environment. The solution provides protection across multiple enterprise dimensions including assets, users, applications, networks, services, devices, IoT, cloud environments, supply chains, and third-party risks. The platform includes three main product modules: Context for threat analysis, Risk for digital risk management and dark web monitoring, and Endpoint Protection for securing endpoints against attacks. The architecture is designed to deploy without additional hardware or software requirements, utilizing cloud-based infrastructure. The platform offers endpoint and workload telemetry that updates automatically and supports integration with existing workflows including DevOps processes. The system aims to minimize performance impact on endpoints while providing threat detection, investigation, and hunting capabilities within the enterprise environment.