Seqrite Endpoint Protection Description

Seqrite Endpoint Protection is an endpoint security platform that provides protection against malware, ransomware, and advanced threats across Windows, Mac, and Linux environments. The solution uses machine learning-driven detection technology powered by GoDeep.AI to identify and block threats. The platform offers unified endpoint management through a centralized console that enables monitoring, policy enforcement, and security administration across multiple sites. It includes device control capabilities to manage connected devices with policies and restrictions to prevent unauthorized access. Core security features include antivirus protection, intrusion detection and prevention (IDS/IPS), firewall, anti-ransomware, email protection, phishing protection, and browsing protection. The solution provides vulnerability scanning to identify security weaknesses and virtual patching to protect against known vulnerabilities without modifying software code. Additional capabilities include application control with safelist and blocklist functionality, web filtering, file activity monitoring, patch management for Microsoft applications, and data loss prevention (DLP) for scanning data-at-rest on endpoints and removable devices. The platform includes Google and YouTube access controllers to restrict personal access while permitting corporate access. Advanced features include file sandboxing integration with Seqrite Cloud Sandbox for malware analysis, enterprise file search to locate files matching malicious hashes, automated IoC search and blocking through MISP server integration, and centralized quarantine management. The solution offers asset management, disk encryption management, and SIEM integration capabilities. The platform provides cloud-based management for remote policy enforcement and includes reporting and analytics for security incident insights.