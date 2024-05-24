Alert Logic Security Solutions Description

Alert Logic Security Solutions provides endpoint protection capabilities as part of its detection and response offerings. The solution is designed to protect endpoints from security threats through monitoring and response mechanisms. The platform operates as part of Alert Logic's broader security portfolio, focusing on endpoint security use cases. The solution aims to provide organizations with visibility and protection for their endpoint infrastructure. Alert Logic Security Solutions is delivered as a commercial security service that organizations can deploy to enhance their endpoint security posture. The platform is positioned to address detection and response requirements for endpoints within enterprise environments. The solution is designed for organizations seeking managed security capabilities for their endpoint infrastructure. It integrates endpoint protection into a broader security operations framework.