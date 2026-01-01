G DATA Total Security
Multi-platform security suite with antivirus, firewall, and data protection
G DATA Total Security
Multi-platform security suite with antivirus, firewall, and data protection
G DATA Total Security Description
G DATA Total Security is a cross-platform endpoint protection solution that provides security coverage for Windows, macOS, Android, and iOS devices. The product includes antivirus capabilities that detect and remove malware including viruses, spyware, Trojans, keyloggers, and adware. For Windows systems, the solution offers anti-ransomware protection using DeepRay and BEAST technologies that employ artificial intelligence and behavioral analysis to detect camouflaged and unknown malware. Additional Windows features include a firewall, anti-spam, phishing protection, BankGuard technology for secure online banking and shopping, password manager, backup functionality with local and cloud storage options, file encryption, access control for USB devices and external storage, browser cleaner, and performance tuner. The macOS version provides real-time virus scanning, phishing protection, quarantine capabilities, and protection against both Mac and Windows malware. It includes automatic updates and can scan removable media. Android protection includes a virus scanner with cloud connectivity, surfing and phishing protection, anti-theft features with remote lock and data wipe, app control to check permissions, and tracking with alarm features through an online ActionCenter platform. The iOS version offers security analysis to check for potential risks, phishing protection, device localization, alert tone functionality, and a QR code scanner that verifies codes before use. The product is developed and supported in Germany.
G DATA Total Security FAQ
Common questions about G DATA Total Security including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
G DATA Total Security is Multi-platform security suite with antivirus, firewall, and data protection developed by G DATA. It is a Endpoint Security solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Antivirus, Behavioral Analysis.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership