G DATA Total Security Description

G DATA Total Security is a cross-platform endpoint protection solution that provides security coverage for Windows, macOS, Android, and iOS devices. The product includes antivirus capabilities that detect and remove malware including viruses, spyware, Trojans, keyloggers, and adware. For Windows systems, the solution offers anti-ransomware protection using DeepRay and BEAST technologies that employ artificial intelligence and behavioral analysis to detect camouflaged and unknown malware. Additional Windows features include a firewall, anti-spam, phishing protection, BankGuard technology for secure online banking and shopping, password manager, backup functionality with local and cloud storage options, file encryption, access control for USB devices and external storage, browser cleaner, and performance tuner. The macOS version provides real-time virus scanning, phishing protection, quarantine capabilities, and protection against both Mac and Windows malware. It includes automatic updates and can scan removable media. Android protection includes a virus scanner with cloud connectivity, surfing and phishing protection, anti-theft features with remote lock and data wipe, app control to check permissions, and tracking with alarm features through an online ActionCenter platform. The iOS version offers security analysis to check for potential risks, phishing protection, device localization, alert tone functionality, and a QR code scanner that verifies codes before use. The product is developed and supported in Germany.