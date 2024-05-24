LinuxGuard Platform
LinuxGuard Platform Description
LinuxGuard is a monitoring platform for Linux infrastructure that combines security monitoring with infrastructure efficiency analysis. The platform provides visibility into user identities, group memberships, sudo rules, and SSH keys across Linux servers to identify dormant accounts, excessive privileges, and privilege escalation risks. The tool monitors infrastructure metrics including CPU pressure, memory utilization, disk I/O patterns, and directory growth to identify over-provisioned servers and storage inefficiencies. It includes an efficiency scoring system rated from 0-100 that quantifies potential cost savings through automated rightsizing recommendations. LinuxGuard performs real-time configuration drift detection against compliance frameworks including CIS, NIST, DISA STIG, and custom baselines. It monitors kernel parameters, systemd units, PAM configurations, and audit profiles to identify deviations from established security standards. The platform generates automated compliance reports for CIS, NIST 800-53, PCI DSS, HIPAA, SOC 2, and NIS2 frameworks. It provides monthly efficiency and waste assessment reports that combine security posture data with cost optimization insights. Deployment uses a Linux-native collector that operates with minimal resource requirements. The collector does not require kernel rebuilds or modifications to existing systems. The platform monitors both on-premises and cloud Linux environments.
