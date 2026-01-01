Cynet Endpoint Security Description

Cynet Endpoint Security is an endpoint protection platform that combines multiple security capabilities including Endpoint Protection Platform (EPP), Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR), ransomware protection, and Endpoint Security Posture Management (ESPM). The platform uses AI-powered threat detection and behavioral analysis to identify and stop malware, ransomware, fileless attacks, lateral movement, credential theft, and zero-day exploits. The EPP component includes next-generation antivirus with static and behavioral analysis, malware protection using memory patterns and signatures, exploit protection, credential theft protection, device control monitoring, and fuzzy hashing for malware identification. The platform integrates threat intelligence from over 30 live feeds and maps detections to MITRE ATT&CK techniques. The EDR functionality provides continuous endpoint monitoring with file and process event logging, network visibility, automatic remediation capabilities, and forensics data collection. The platform offers autonomous detection and response across endpoints, networks, and users. Ransomware protection operates across multiple layers with extended visibility to detect ransomware early in the attack cycle and automatically stop encryption processes. The ESPM component provides continuous risk scanning for misconfigurations and unpatched vulnerabilities, risk prioritization with MITRE ATT&CK context, risk reporting, and mitigation guidance. The platform is backed by CyOps MDR security experts providing 24x7 support. Cynet achieved 100% detection visibility, 100% protection, and 100% technique-level coverage with zero false positives in the 2025 MITRE ATT&CK Evaluations.