Zemana AntiMalware 3.0
Antimalware tool for detecting and removing malware, adware, and browser threats
Zemana AntiMalware 3.0
Antimalware tool for detecting and removing malware, adware, and browser threats
Zemana AntiMalware 3.0 Description
Zemana AntiMalware 3.0 is an endpoint protection solution designed to detect and remove various types of malicious software from Windows systems. The software supports Windows XP, Vista, 7, 8, 10, and 11 operating systems in both 32-bit and 64-bit architectures. The tool provides scanning capabilities to identify malware, spyware, and viruses on computers. It focuses on removing browser add-ons, adware, unwanted applications, toolbars, and other forms of malware that may compromise system security. The product offers a fast scanning mechanism that examines systems for threats. Once threats are detected, the software provides removal functionality to eliminate identified malicious components from the infected system. Zemana AntiMalware is available in both free and premium versions. The free version provides basic scanning and detection capabilities, while the premium version offers additional features. The software is distributed as a downloadable executable installer. The product development approach incorporates user feedback to guide feature development and product improvements. The current version is 3.2.28, and the company offers white-label antimalware solutions for partners.
Zemana AntiMalware 3.0 FAQ
Common questions about Zemana AntiMalware 3.0 including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Zemana AntiMalware 3.0 is Antimalware tool for detecting and removing malware, adware, and browser threats developed by Zemana. It is a Endpoint Security solution designed to help security teams with Windows Security, Browser Security, Scanner.
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