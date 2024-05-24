Kaseya 365 Endpoint Description

Kaseya 365 Endpoint is a unified endpoint management platform that combines multiple security and management capabilities under a single subscription. The solution provides remote monitoring and management (RMM) through VSA or Datto RMM, enabling visibility and control over endpoints. The platform includes endpoint security components such as antivirus (Datto AV), endpoint detection and response (Datto EDR), and ransomware detection capabilities. It offers patch management through Advanced Software Management for keeping devices updated with third-party software patches. Data protection is provided through automated endpoint backup (Datto/Unitrends Endpoint Backup) with encryption and recovery capabilities. The platform includes continuous monitoring and intelligent threat detection to identify and neutralize threats. Kaseya 365 Endpoint is available in two tiers: Pro (includes all seven components with MDR/SOC via RocketCyber) and Express (excludes MDR/SOC). The solution integrates management, security, and backup functions for endpoints, networks, and cloud environments. The platform features automation capabilities for routine tasks and cross-product integrations within the Kaseya ecosystem. It is designed for managed service providers and IT teams managing multiple endpoints with a focus on cost efficiency.