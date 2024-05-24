Tanium Enforce Logo

Tanium Enforce

by Tanium

Unified policy and configuration management for endpoint devices

Endpoint Security Commercial
Hybrid|SMB, Mid-Market, Enterprise
Configuration ManagementUsb SecurityWindows Security
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Tanium Enforce Description

Tanium Enforce is a policy and configuration management solution for end user computing devices. The product provides centralized management capabilities for Windows systems both on and off domain, in on-premises and remote locations. The solution manages Windows Group Policy for client and server operating systems. It handles endpoint encryption through native OS drive encryption tools including Apple FileVault and Microsoft BitLocker. The product includes USB removable storage management to control unauthorized USB devices and prevent data exfiltration. Tanium Enforce provides firewall management capabilities for endpoint micro-segmentation, controlling which processes and applications can communicate on specific ports. It includes antivirus management functionality for configuring and managing Microsoft Defender across an organization. The product operates through a single console for managing policies and configurations across endpoint estates. It addresses policy enforcement challenges for remote systems and provides centralized control for devices that may not be connected to traditional domain infrastructure.

Tanium Enforce FAQ

Common questions about Tanium Enforce including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Tanium Enforce is Unified policy and configuration management for endpoint devices developed by Tanium. It is a Endpoint Security solution designed to help security teams with Configuration Management, USB Security, Windows Security.

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