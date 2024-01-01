Event Log Explorer is a software solution for viewing, analyzing, and monitoring events recorded in Microsoft Windows event logs, offering advanced features and efficient filtering capabilities.
Raccine is a simple ransomware protection that intercepts and kills malicious processes that attempt to delete shadow copies using vssadmin.exe. It uses YARA rules to scan command line parameters for malicious activity and can be easily uninstalled without leaving any system files modified. However, it may break some backup solutions and block legitimate use of vssadmin.exe. Raccine works by registering a debugger for vssadmin.exe, collecting the parent process IDs, and killing them if malicious activity is detected. It also logs the killed PIDs to the Windows Eventlog. Please note that Raccine should be used at your own risk and may interfere with certain backup solutions.
A single cybersecurity platform that provides holistic security management, prevention, detection, and response capabilities powered by AI and threat intelligence, designed to simplify and converge security operations in diverse hybrid IT environments.
A tool for monitoring and managing device compliance and security across multiple platforms
Cloud-based virus scan APIs for securing files, URLs, and content uploads with advanced anti-virus and malware scanning capabilities.
A modern tool for Windows kernel exploration and observability with a focus on security.
Heimdal Enterprise provides a unified cybersecurity platform with advanced network and endpoint security solutions, including threat hunting and privileged access management.