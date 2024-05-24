NinjaOne Autonomous Patch Management
Automated patch management for Windows, macOS, Linux, and applications
NinjaOne Autonomous Patch Management Description
NinjaOne Autonomous Patch Management is a cloud-native patch management solution that automates patch deployment across Windows, macOS, Linux operating systems and over 6,000 third-party applications. The platform uses agent-based technology to manage endpoints without requiring VPN or on-premises infrastructure. The solution includes Patch Intelligence AI that analyzes telemetry, forums, and deployment signals to identify and automatically pause unstable updates, reducing operational disruption. It supports automated vulnerability data importing to streamline security prioritization and expedite application updates. The platform offers policy-driven deployment with automated patch identification, approval, deployment, and status tracking. It includes patch caching capabilities to accelerate delivery and reduce network load in bandwidth-limited locations. Administrators can set global patch approvals for proactive deployment of updates across all devices. The solution provides reboot management with automated reboots to improve patch compliance. It includes alerts and notifications via email, SMS, Slack, and other channels for pending or failed patches. A patch activity log tracks admin actions including patch approvals and rejections with timestamps. The platform features a centralized dashboard for identifying vulnerabilities and deploying patches at scale across servers, workstations, and laptops. Reporting capabilities allow administrators to track patch compliance status, failed deployments, and known endpoint vulnerabilities.
