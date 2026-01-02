Ivanti Endpoint Security Software Description

Ivanti Endpoint Security Software is a suite of endpoint protection solutions designed to secure devices across diverse environments including headquarters, remote work locations, and mobile settings. The platform addresses multiple endpoint security requirements through integrated products. The suite includes risk-based patch management capabilities that automatically prioritize critical and reliable patches for end user PCs and laptops based on organizational risk profiles. It extends patch management to Microsoft Intune environments by publishing third-party application updates directly to Intune for deployment alongside Microsoft updates. For mobile security, the platform provides Mobile Threat Defense (MTD) functionality that protects corporate and employee-owned Android, iOS, and iPadOS devices against device-level, network, application, and phishing attacks with real-time, zero-day threat protection. The Unified Endpoint Management component offers OS-agnostic device management that enforces policies and privileges across all device types throughout their lifecycle from onboarding to decommissioning. This helps security and IT teams maintain consistent security postures while managing diverse device fleets. The platform aims to protect against ransomware, phishing, and other threats targeting managed devices by combining vulnerability management, mobile security, and comprehensive endpoint management capabilities.