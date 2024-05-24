Bitdefender GravityZone Platform Description

Bitdefender GravityZone Platform is a unified security platform that provides endpoint protection, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's infrastructure. The platform operates as a modular system available in both cloud and on-premises deployment models. The platform includes endpoint detection and response (EDR), extended detection and response (XDR) that covers identity, productivity apps, network, and cloud environments, and managed detection and response (MDR) services. Core security capabilities include ransomware mitigation with automatic file backup and restoration, process protection through behavioral monitoring, and exploit defense against zero-day attacks. The platform incorporates tunable machine learning for identifying advanced attacks, sandbox analyzer for threat analysis, and network attack defense to protect against brute force attacks, port scans, and lateral movement. Additional security layers include anomaly detection, risk management for vulnerability identification, and incident advisor that provides MITRE-mapped incident descriptions. Administrative features include patch management, full disk encryption, integrity monitoring, compliance manager, and live search for real-time threat hunting across systems. The platform extends to mobile security, cloud security, container security, email security, and external attack surface management (EASM). Content control capabilities allow restriction of website and application access with data protection rules. The platform consolidates multiple security functions into a single console for managing prevention, protection, detection, and response operations.