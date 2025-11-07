OPSWAT MetaDefender Endpoint Logo

OPSWAT MetaDefender Endpoint

Protects endpoints from peripheral and removable media threats with multiscanning

Endpoint Security
Commercial
Visit website
0

OPSWAT MetaDefender Endpoint Description

OPSWAT MetaDefender Endpoint is an endpoint protection solution designed to secure devices in critical IT/OT networks from threats introduced through peripheral devices and removable media such as USB drives. The product blocks access to removable media devices until security conditions are met, then scans content using multiple anti-malware engines and Deep CDR technology across more than 180 file types. It supports both internet-connected and air-gapped environments, making it suitable for isolated networks when used with MetaDefender Managed File Transfer. The solution provides multi-platform support for Windows (7, 8, 8.1, 10) and Windows Server (2008 R2, 2012, 2012 R2, 2016), as well as Linux distributions including Debian, Ubuntu, and CentOS. Key security capabilities include multiscanning with 30+ anti-malware engines, Deep CDR for file sanitization across 200+ formats, adaptive sandbox for zero-day threat detection, and proactive DLP with AI-powered data classification and redaction for 110+ file types. Additional features include file-based vulnerability assessment that checks software for known vulnerabilities before installation, country of origin detection to identify geographic sources of files, secure download scanning for files from the internet and WhatsApp, on-access file scanning for removable media, and file type management allowing administrators to allow/block file types by extension.

FEATURED

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Services Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO Services

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to accelerate sales and compliance

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
494
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
455
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
191
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
166
Guides
Comprehensive cybersecurity guides, best practices documentation, and implementation tutorials for security professionals.
101
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

11
TestSavantAI Logo
TestSavantAI

Security platform that provides protection, monitoring and governance for enterprise generative AI applications and LLMs against various threats including prompt injection and data poisoning.

6
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

5
Fabric Platform by BlackStork Logo
Fabric Platform by BlackStork

Fabric Platform is a cybersecurity reporting solution that automates and standardizes report generation, offering a private-cloud platform, open-source tools, and community-supported templates.

5
Mandos Brief Newsletter Logo
Mandos Brief Newsletter

A weekly newsletter providing cybersecurity leadership insights, industry updates, and strategic guidance for security professionals advancing to management positions.

5
View Popular Tools →