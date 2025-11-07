OPSWAT MetaDefender Endpoint Description

OPSWAT MetaDefender Endpoint is an endpoint protection solution designed to secure devices in critical IT/OT networks from threats introduced through peripheral devices and removable media such as USB drives. The product blocks access to removable media devices until security conditions are met, then scans content using multiple anti-malware engines and Deep CDR technology across more than 180 file types. It supports both internet-connected and air-gapped environments, making it suitable for isolated networks when used with MetaDefender Managed File Transfer. The solution provides multi-platform support for Windows (7, 8, 8.1, 10) and Windows Server (2008 R2, 2012, 2012 R2, 2016), as well as Linux distributions including Debian, Ubuntu, and CentOS. Key security capabilities include multiscanning with 30+ anti-malware engines, Deep CDR for file sanitization across 200+ formats, adaptive sandbox for zero-day threat detection, and proactive DLP with AI-powered data classification and redaction for 110+ file types. Additional features include file-based vulnerability assessment that checks software for known vulnerabilities before installation, country of origin detection to identify geographic sources of files, secure download scanning for files from the internet and WhatsApp, on-access file scanning for removable media, and file type management allowing administrators to allow/block file types by extension.