Deep Instinct DSX for Endpoints
Deep learning-based endpoint protection preventing zero-day threats
Deep Instinct DSX for Endpoints
Deep learning-based endpoint protection preventing zero-day threats
Deep Instinct DSX for Endpoints Description
Deep Instinct DSX for Endpoints is an endpoint protection solution that uses deep learning and generative AI technologies to prevent malware and zero-day threats before they execute on endpoints. The product claims over 99% efficacy against known, unknown, and zero-day threats. The solution operates on a prevention-first approach rather than detection and response, analyzing files before they can execute on endpoint devices. It utilizes the DSX Brain, which requires only one to two updates per year for operational continuity. The platform provides real-time malicious verdicts and detailed explainability for threat decisions. DSX for Endpoints offers both automated quarantine capabilities and manual review options for flagged files, allowing security teams to choose their response approach. The solution integrates with existing security infrastructure including SIEM, SOAR, and EDR platforms. The product is designed to address limitations of signature-based endpoint tools that cannot defend against novel attacks. It aims to reduce total cost of ownership through minimal infrastructure requirements, reduced management overhead, and fast verdict delivery. Deep Instinct positions DSX for Endpoints as part of a defense-in-depth strategy, protecting organizations across growing device fleets and connection points where attackers may attempt to infiltrate networks.
Deep Instinct DSX for Endpoints FAQ
Common questions about Deep Instinct DSX for Endpoints including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Deep Instinct DSX for Endpoints is Deep learning-based endpoint protection preventing zero-day threats developed by Deep Instinct. It is a Endpoint Security solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Automation, Endpoint Protection.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership