Deep Instinct DSX for Endpoints Description

Deep Instinct DSX for Endpoints is an endpoint protection solution that uses deep learning and generative AI technologies to prevent malware and zero-day threats before they execute on endpoints. The product claims over 99% efficacy against known, unknown, and zero-day threats. The solution operates on a prevention-first approach rather than detection and response, analyzing files before they can execute on endpoint devices. It utilizes the DSX Brain, which requires only one to two updates per year for operational continuity. The platform provides real-time malicious verdicts and detailed explainability for threat decisions. DSX for Endpoints offers both automated quarantine capabilities and manual review options for flagged files, allowing security teams to choose their response approach. The solution integrates with existing security infrastructure including SIEM, SOAR, and EDR platforms. The product is designed to address limitations of signature-based endpoint tools that cannot defend against novel attacks. It aims to reduce total cost of ownership through minimal infrastructure requirements, reduced management overhead, and fast verdict delivery. Deep Instinct positions DSX for Endpoints as part of a defense-in-depth strategy, protecting organizations across growing device fleets and connection points where attackers may attempt to infiltrate networks.