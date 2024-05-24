ThreatDown Application Block Description

ThreatDown Application Block is an endpoint security solution that prevents unwanted applications from launching or running on endpoints. The product operates through blocklisting capabilities that stop applications before they can execute on managed devices. The solution addresses three primary use cases: improving application security by blocking potentially malicious applications that cybercriminals could use to compromise endpoints, increasing employee productivity by preventing time-wasting applications from running, and supporting compliance requirements for regulations such as GDPR, CIPA, and HIPAA through application-blocking reports. Application Block is designed to reduce the attack surface without requiring additional infrastructure or complexity. The product provides reporting capabilities that document blocked applications to satisfy governance expectations and cyber insurance requirements. The solution is offered for both business environments and service providers, with deployment managed through endpoints. Organizations can configure which applications to block based on their security policies and operational requirements.