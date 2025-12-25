Bitdefender GravityZone Small Business Security Description

Bitdefender GravityZone Small Business Security is an endpoint protection platform designed for small businesses with up to 100 devices. The solution provides protection against ransomwares, phishing, fileless attacks, and web-based threats. The platform includes machine learning-based detection, behavioral analysis, and continuous monitoring capabilities. It detects and blocks encryption attempts from both known and new ransomware variants, with automatic file restoration from backup copies. The solution offers fileless attack protection that blocks malicious PowerShell commands, analyzes memory before code injection, and integrates with Windows AMSI for script-based attack protection. Anti-phishing capabilities automatically block known phishing sites and fraudulent websites. Anti-exploit features intercept exploits in real-time and protect common applications including browsers, Microsoft Office, and Adobe Reader from memory corruption vulnerabilities. The platform also protects system processes against violations and hijacking. Management is handled through a centralized cloud-based console that provides unified visibility across all security components without requiring additional IT resources or servers. The platform supports Windows, Linux servers (up to 3 servers, maximum 30% of total devices), and can be extended with add-on modules for web access control, device control, network attack defense, and risk management.