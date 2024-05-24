AVG AntiVirus FREE Description

AVG AntiVirus FREE is an antivirus solution that provides virus scanning, detection, and removal capabilities for Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS devices. The software uses a threat detection network to scan devices for viruses and malware, quarantining infected files to isolate them from the rest of the system. The product offers real-time protection to block incoming threats and prevent future infections. It scans for various virus types including macro viruses and other malware strains. The software provides ongoing monitoring to detect and block cyberattacks before they can compromise devices. AVG AntiVirus FREE has received certifications from independent testing organizations including AV-Comparatives (Advanced+ rating) and AV-TEST (Top Rated Product). The company reports blocking over 4,600 cyberattacks per minute on average across its network. The antivirus tool is available as a free download across multiple platforms including Windows PC, Mac, Android, and iOS. It includes a virus checker that performs thorough scans of devices and provides quarantine functionality for detected threats. The software operates with 30+ years of development experience in the antivirus industry.